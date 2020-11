James J. Mazzaferro of Mattituck died on Nov. 15, 2020. He was 99 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.