Marilyn J. Montague of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Riverhead, died on Nov. 12, 2020. She was 57 years old.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1963 to Macon and Lillian (Henderson) Montague. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1981.

She worked as a home health aide. She was a member of Faith Tabernacle Holiness Church in Virginia. Her hobbies included the beach, reading, shopping and being with family, especially her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and sister Debra Moore. She is survived by her husband Joseph Pita of Hampton Bays, children Anthony Street of Astoria, Brittany Hughes of Riverhead, Brianna Hughes of Virginia and Jolesa Pita of Hampton Bays, sister Patricia Hughes of Riverhead and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.