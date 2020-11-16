Health insurance options can be confusing and Peconic Bay Medical Center aims to help on Sunday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peconic Bay Medical Center Central Registration 1 Heroes Way — formerly 1300 Roanoke Avenue– Riverhead
The informational seminar will provide an explanation of health insurance options available during open enrollment.
For more information or to sign up contact Maria Messina at (631)548-6119 or [email protected]
This program is for community members who are 64 years old or younger.
