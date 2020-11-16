Parent University hosted by Riverhead Central School District will resume on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Parents who wish to join the sessions can find the login information through the Parent University webpage.

The live sessions will focus on technology topics such as navigating the Seesaw platform, digital resources for learning, managing virtual learning through Clever, navigating Google Classroom and social-emotional learning resources.

All sessions will be recorded for re-viewing. Parents are encouraged to offer suggestions for future topics through the webpage.

Additional workshops and seminars will be planned for the remainder of the school year.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release