Alec Edward Elak, Jr. of Southold died on Nov. 12, 2020. He was 82 years old.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1937 in Southold to Jennie (Surozenski) and Alec E. Elak, Sr. He graduated from Southold High School. After high school, he joined the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962 attaining the rank of Engineman Third Class.

He worked as the supervisor for the Suffolk County Department of Public Works for 32 years. He was a member of the Southold Fire Department Protection Engine Company, an usher at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church and a gatekeeper for Southold Park District.

He was predeceased by his brother Bob. He is survived by his wife Katherine, children Karen Byrnes (William) of Southold, Lauren Standish (Jeffery) of Southold and Kevin (Julie) of Middletown, Connecticut, grandchildren John Sinning III (Emily), Mark Standish, Nicole Sinning, Darrin Standish, Miranda, Alex, Justin, Shawn Byrnes and Brendan Byrnes; one great-grandson and brothers Tom of Mattituck and Joe (Dale) of Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Nov. 16 at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment with U.S. Navy honors followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, New York 11971 or Dylan Newman Fund, 485 Gardiners Lane, Southold, New York 11971, would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.