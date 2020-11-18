Two elementary school students have tested positive for COVID-19, the Riverhead Central School District announced this afternoon.

An Aquebogue Elementary School student and a Riley Avenue Elementary School student have tested positive for the virus, Interim Superintendent Christine Tona said in a letter posted to the district website this afternoon.

After receiving a positive test, the students are required to quarantine pursuant to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services guidelines and will not return to school until the district receives clearance from the health department, Tona wrote.

The district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable, she said.

It is no longer necessary for students and teachers who have been in the same classroom as a COVID-positive person to be quarantined, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott wrote in a Nov. 10 letter to Suffolk’s school superintendents. Quarantining is necessary only where the exposed person meets the definition of a “close contact,” Pigott wrote. A close contact is defined as within six feet for 10 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, the health commissioner wrote.

The district’s other elementary schools — Phillips Avenue, Roanoke Avenue and Pulaski Street — are closed to in-person instruction until Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 infections and quarantine requirements.