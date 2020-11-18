COVID-19 test positivity rates continue to climb in New York, which reported a statewide positivity rate of 3.2%.

Suffolk’s positivity rate was 3.4% and the Long Island region as a whole was 3.5%. There were 402 new COVID-19 diagnoses in Suffolk yesterday.

The positivity rate reflects the percentage of positive tests relative to the number of test results reported. There were New York State 159,852 test results reported yesterday, with 5,088 positives. To determine the positivity rate, divide the number of positive tests by the number of test results reported.

“A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet,” according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health professors Dr. David Dowdy, and Dr. Gypsyamber D’Souza.

The positivity rate is a critical measure because it indicates how widespread infection is in the area where the testing is occurring. If an area reaches a 5% positivity rate, lockdown measures are required to control the virus, according to public health officials.

New York’s positivity rate had been at or below 1% for months, but began creeping up in October. Certain areas of the state have seen positivity rates above 4% and even above 5%. These have been designated “focus zones” by state health officials, who have implemented additional restrictions on activities in those zones, in the hope of containing the virus.

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said yesterday in a press release.

“Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior,” he said.

“We all have a part to play — wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously,” Cuomo said. “Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow — it’s that simple.”

Hospitalizations and deaths

As the number of infections increases, the number of COVID hospitalizations follows. Yesterday New York State reported more than 2,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since June 10. There were 2,124 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals as of Nov. 16, with 295 new admissions. The peak in hospitalizations this spring, when the virus was surging out of control in New York, was 18,825 people hospitalized on April 12.

There were 100 COVID patients hospitalized in Suffolk as of Nov. 16, county officials reported yesterday. There were 10 new admissions and six patients discharged.

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead had nine COVID patients hospitalized yesterday, PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said — up from the one or two COVID patients in the hospital throughout the summer.

New York yesterday reported 29 COVID-19 deaths. Two were Suffolk residents. The state death toll from the disease rose to 26,189 people — among them, 2,028 were residents of Suffolk County.

Riverhead Town had 1,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its residents as of Nov. 16 — a 15% increase in confirmed cases during Halloween.

Health officials stress that since a majority of people who are infected with COVID-19 are either asymptomatic or develop only mild symptoms, the number of confirmed cases represents only a fraction of actual infections. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of the disease is urged to get tested.

Health advisory issued for Riverhead restaurant

Yesterday, the Suffolk County health department issued an advisory concerning the Friendly’s Restaurant in Riverhead, where six employees have tested positive for the virus. The health department said anyone who dined at the restaurant on Nov. 5 or 6 may have been exposed to the virus. Anyone exhibiting any symptoms of the disease is urged to get tested. Suffolk County has published a list of testing sites.

National summary

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday reported 151,855 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States — with the number of new cases reaching nearly 1.1 million in the last seven days.

There were 762 new deaths reported yesterday, according to the CDC, bringing the national death toll to 246,232 since Jan. 21.

According to the CDC, 8,501 Americans died in the seven-day period ending Nov. 17.