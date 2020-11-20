Kathy R. Morse of Riverhead died on Nov. 18, 2020 at Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. She was 72 years old.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1948 in Rockville Centre to Harold and Nora Morse. She attended Baldwin High School. She retired from working at Riverhead Brake Service.

She is survived by her children Lynda Colon of Riverhead, Michael Colon of Riverhead and Theresa Hintze of Riverhead and by 10 grandchildren.

The cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.