Riverhead Town Police are seeking information about a burglary at a residence that occurred on Monday night at a house on Brook Street in Riverhead.

Riverhead police said in a press release Thursday that an unknown male unlawfully entered a home at 50 Brook Street between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 and removed “several items.”

Police provided no further information but released the above surveillance camera image.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential, police said.