The Suffolk County Sheriff Department will distribute frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving dinner baskets on Monday, Nov. 23 starting at 11 a.m. at Yaphank Correctional Facility Glover Drive Entrance.

The supplies will be distributed to families of incarcerated individuals that are part of the S.T.A.R.T. Resource Center. Chuck Unleashed in Commack donated the 50 frozen turkeys, 50 boxes of food and 50 sanitation supply boxes that will be distributed.