Free outdoor COVID-19 testing will begin at the county center in Riverside on Monday, Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced this afternoon.

Testing will be done by appointment only, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (845) 553-8030 to ask for an appointment.

The testing will be done by Sun River Health, which operates the county health facility in Riverside.

Anyone experiencing fever of 100.5 degrees or higher, a persistent cough or shortness of breath should be tested as soon as possible.

Suffolk County health officials are looking to increase testing in the Riverhead area to improve COVID-19 disease surveillance. Riverhead has had recently had an uptick in the number of COVID infections and is at risk of being designated a micro-cluster zone, which would mean the imposition of new restrictions on business and social activities, local officials announced this week.

To increase testing, the county has partnered with the Riverhead Central School District to provide in-school testing of students, faculty and staff. Testing started on Friday at Riverhead High School and will continue at the high school on Monday and at Pulaski Street School on Tuesday. Testing at the schools is not open to the community at large.

Interim Superintendent Christine Tona said the county completed 186 rapid tests yesterday and they were all negative.