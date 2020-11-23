Claire Mielnicki of Riverhead died Nov. 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. She was 67 years old.

Born in Queens on Oct. 8, 1953, she was the daughter of Anthony and Concetta (Esposito) Perri.

She earned an associate’s degree in business and education from Suffolk County Community College. She worked as a radio personality in the 1980s, as a teacher’s aide in Riverhead Central School District in the early 2000s, and more recently as a cashier at Stop and Shop in Riverhead.

She married her ex-husband Thomas on Nov. 30, 1985 and they had two daughters. She lived in Riverhead since 1994.

She had strong religious values and was an active member of her church. She was a former Girl Scout Troop Leader and was involved in the school district athletic program.

She is survived by her mother Concetta Perri of Bellport, her daughters, Ariana of Medford and Nicole of Charlotte, North Carolina, and by her siblings, Judith Krygier of Shirley, Anthony Perri of Baldwin and Joanne Stines of Beverly Hills, Florida.

A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.