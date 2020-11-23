New York State this afternoon released maps showing details of the micro-cluster yellow zones designated in Riverhead and Southampton towns.

The Riverhead micro-cluster zone takes in the central portion of the Riverhead hamlet south of Sound Avenue, principally between Horton Avenue on the west and Cross River Drive on the east. The zone juts west south of Middle Road from Osborn Avenue to Mill Road.

The Riverhead yellow zone also takes in part of Northampton, Riverside and part of Flanders in the Town of Southampton.

Gov. Cuomo today said the Riverhead micro-cluster zone had a testing positivity rate of 4.6% on a seven-day rolling average for 10 days.

Hampton Bays had a test positivity rate of 5.13%, Cuomo said.

Under New York’s micro-cluster guidelines, an area is designated a “yellow zone” when the seven-day average positivity rate remains above 2.5% for 10 days. Areas are designated an orange zone if the seven-day average rises above 3% for 10 days, and a red zone if it rises above 4% for 10 days.

Schools in a yellow zone are mandated by state law to test 20% of their students, faculty and staff in order to remain open. Riverhead Central School District began testing Friday. The Hampton Bays school district began testing Thursday.

Riverhead tested 186 people Friday with no positive results and 173 people today with 11 positive results, according to Riverhead Interim School Superintendent Christine Tona. Two additional schools — the high school and Riley Avenue Elementary School — will move to remote-only instruction tomorrow until early December, Tona said. The district will continue on0site testing in an effort to test 20% of its in-person students, faculty and staff in order to remain open for in-person instruction under New York State COVID rules.

Restaurants in yellow zones may remain open for indoor and outdoor service, but only serve four people per table.

Non-residential gatherings are capped at 25 people, both indoors and outdoors. New York State already banned residential gatherings of more than 10 people statewide in new guidance that went into effect earlier this month.

Churches and houses of worship in yellow zones must limit capacity to 50%.

The state’s more severe restrictions are currently reserved for orange and red micro-cluster zones. Schools are closed for in-person learning in both orange and red zones. Red zone restrictions resemble the statewide lockdown in the spring, with all non-essential businesses closed and all social gatherings prohibited.