Riverhead’s “precautionary yellow zone” status as a COVID-19 micro-cluster focus area takes effect today.

Under new restrictions that come with the yellow zone designation, restaurants may serve only four people per table, whether service is indoors or outdoors.

Non-residential gatherings are capped at 25 people, both indoors and outdoors.

Churches and houses of worship in yellow zones must limit capacity to 50%.

The yellow zone restrictions are in addition to existing rules limiting residential gatherings to 10 people and imposing a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars.

Yesterday, the state for the first time released the seven-day percent-positive rate for the Riverhead micro-cluster focus area looking back over the past two weeks. The Riverhead focus area — which takes in part of the Riverhead hamlet in the Town of Riverhead, part of Northampton, Riverside and part of Flanders in the Town of Southampton.

The percent-positive rate in the Riverhead focus area was 4.8% Nov. 8-14 and 4.85% Nov. 15-21, according to information released by the governor’s office. On Nov. 22, the percent-positive on a seven-day rolling average was 4.85%. On Nov. 23, the percent-positive on a seven-day rolling average was 4.47%.

Yesterday, the seven-day average percent-positive in the Riverhead focus area was 4.63%. The seven-day average percent-positive in Suffolk County as a whole was 3.4% yesterday.

Additional increases in the testing percent-positive can mean designation as an orange zone or red zone, which bring even tighter restrictions on business and social activities. See state metrics here.

In order for schools in yellow zones to remain open, they must test 20% of in-person students, faculty and staff over the two-week period immediately following the announcement of a yellow zone designation, according to updated guidance issued by the New York State Department of Health.

“A positivity rate in a school that is lower than in the yellow zone is a sufficient demonstration that in-person instruction is not a significant driver of local viral spread,” according to the guidance document.

If the results of in-school testing reveal that the positivity rate among the 20% of those tested is lower than the yellow zone’s current 7-day positivity rate, testing at that school will no longer be required to continue.

So far, in-school COVID-19 testing being conducted by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services in the Riverhead Central School District has produced a percent-positive rate of 2.2%, according to data released by the school district.

As of yesterday, the Riverhead school district had tested 539 students, faculty and staff, according to Interim Superintendent Christine Tona. The 539 tests administered so far produced a total of 12 positive results, according to data provided by the district.

Tona said at last night’s school board meeting the district needs about 100 more test results to meet the 20% requirement and said the district expects to meet that threshold on Monday, when testing will continue at Pulaski Street School.

Five of the Riverhead Central School District’s seven public schools are located in the Riverhead yellow zone announced by the governor Monday: Riverhead High School, Riverhead Middle School, Pulaski Street School, Roanoke Avenue Elementary School and Phillips Avenue Elementary School. Aquebogue Elementary School and Riley Avenue Elementary School are not in the current yellow zone focus area.

St. John Paul II Regional School on Marcy Avenue is also within the yellow zone focus area.

Currently, Riverhead High School, Pulaski Street School, Roanoke Avenue Elementary School, Phillips Avenue Elementary School and Riley Avenue Elementary School are all closed for in-person instruction due to quarantine requirements following confirmed COVID cases among students, faculty or staff.

Roanoke, Phillips and Pulaski Street schools are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30. Riley Avenue is scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Dec. 1. The high school is scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7.