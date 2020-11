Earline Shelby Hepburn of Greenport died on Nov. 22, 2020. She was 94 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 28 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.