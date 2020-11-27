Eugenia Nappo of Calverton died on Nov. 25, 2020 at her home. She was 92 years old.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1927 in Italy to Domenico and Emilia Nappo. She worked as a seamstress in Manhattan. Her hobby was crocheting.

She is survived by her niece Autilia Sisti in Calverton and many relatives in Italy.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Baptist Church in Wading River. Interment will be held at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.