New York’s COVID-19 percent-positive rate reached 4% on Friday, the highest it’s been since May 20.

For context, on May 20, 49,219 test results were reported in New York and 2,088 people tested positive. On Friday, there were 152,355 test results reported Friday, and 6,063 people tested positive.

The statewide testing positivity rate seven-day average was 3.3% Friday. The seven-day average shows a more accurate picture of community spread over time, since it smooths out daily ups and downs in reported results, health officials say. The seven-day average remained below 1% from mid-June through the end of September and has been over 2% since early November.

“We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said yesterday.

There were 433 new COVID hospital admissions Friday, according to data released by the State Department of Health yesterday. Total coronavirus hospitalizations statewide rose to 3,287, with 654 patients in ICU and 331 on ventilators. Two hundred and fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals. Forty-two people died from the virus, bringing New York’s death toll to 26,632 since March.

The Riverhead micro-cluster focus zone — which includes most of Riverhead hamlet in the Town of Riverhead and parts of the hamlets of Flanders, Riverside and Northampton in the Town of Southampton — saw its test percent-positive rate decline to 3.37% yesterday, from 3.84% on Friday, according to data released by the governor. The focus zone, currently a yellow “precautionary zone” under the state’s micro-cluster metrics, had a 3.9% seven-day average as of Thursday.

The state does not release data on the number of tests reported the number of positives in the micro-cluster zones.

The state also does not release test numbers or percent-positive rates for individual towns. A State Department of Health spokesperson declined RiverheadLOCAL’s request for that information.

Suffolk County reported 14,089 test results Friday, with 537 positives, bringing the county’s total confirmed COVID cases to 59,810 since March.

The county’s testing percent-positive rate rose to 3.8% yesterday. It’s seven-day average was also 3.8%.

There were 217 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Suffolk County Friday. Thirty-three were new admissions, an increase of 17 patients in 24 hours.

Forty-seven patients were in intensive care inits in Suffolk hospitals, an increase of two in 24 hours. There were 19 people on ventilators. There were 15 new discharges reported.

There were two COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk Friday, bringing the total number of deaths among Suffolk residents since March to 2,047 people.

Cases in local hamlets

Data reported by Suffolk County Nov. 28:

Town of Riverhead

Aquebogue – 49 (28.99 per 1k)

Baiting Hollow- 18 (10.88 per 1k)

Calverton- 192 (26.84 per 1k)

Jamesport- 27 (24.88 per 1k)

Northville- 18 (12.37 per 1k)

Riverhead – 689 (48.98 per 1k)

Town of Southampton

Riverside- 117 (37.13 per 1k)

Northampton- 31 (51.41 per 1k)

Flanders- 262 (54.73 per 1k)

Hampton Bays- 446 (31.23 per 1k)

National COVID stats

Data reported by the CDC Nov. 28:

Total cases: 12,999,664

New cases: 176,572

Total deaths: 263,956

New deaths: 1,283