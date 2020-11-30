Updated: 12:30 p.m. – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Suffolk County for wind gusts of up to 60 MPH expected. The warning is in effect until 10 p.m.

Isolated thunderstorms with strong to damaging wind gusts are possible mid afternoon into this evening, the weather service said.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Original story:

Strong, gusty winds and potentially heavy rain are in the forecast for Long Island today, according to the National Weather Service.

A large area of low pressure will emerge out of the Tennessee

Valley this morning and deepen as it lifts north today, eventually passing west of the Long Island region this evening, the weather service said.

The system will bring sustained southeast winds of 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH this afternoon, according to the weather service forecast. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, the weather service said.

A wind advisory is in effect for Long Island today from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Temperatures will be mild today, with highs in the low 60s. Clouds and showers will continue tomorrow, according to the weather service forecast. Sunny skies will return Wednesday, along with cooler temperatures, with daytime highs in the mid-40s.