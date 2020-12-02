The total number of documented COVID-19 cases in Riverhead Town jumped more than 34% in the month between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 — from 896 cases on Nov. 1 to 1,203 cases on Dec. 1.

Suffolk County’s total case tally rose more than 26% in that same time period, from 49,604 to 62,647.

The number of new cases and the increase in the daily positivity rate began to escalate following Halloween. Now, Suffolk is beginning to see the post-Thanksgiving holiday surge in COVID-19 cases health officials warned about.

There were 966 new confirmed COVID cases in Suffolk yesterday,“an alarming number we have not seen since the spring,” County Executive Steve Bellone said today.

Suffolk first reached more than 900 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 30, three weeks after the first positive case in Suffolk on March 8. By April 8, the county reached its peak daily new case number, 1,569.

Yesterday — five days after Thanksgiving — was the second day in a row Suffolk’s test positivity rate was above 5%.

See more Coronavirus coverage, data & updates

On Nov. 1, there were 66 new positive cases in Suffolk. On Dec. 1 there were 966.

On Nov. 1, 42 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Suffolk. On Dec. 1, that number had risen to 287 people — 39 of them new admissions. Fifty patients were in ICU yesterday; 18 patients were on ventilators.

On Nov, 1, 29% of the county’s hospital beds were available. Yesterday, 22% were available.

“With some of the most challenging days ahead as we try to navigate the holiday season, now is the time to double down on the common sense measures that work,” Bellone said.

“Social distancing and mask guidelines are essential to beating back this virus and ensuring our hospital system does not get overwhelmed,” he said.

“While a vaccine is on the horizon, our actions these next 30-plus days will be critical to our continued recovery.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield today said he believes December and January will be “the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.” The CDC is now projecting the coronavirus will have claimed 450,000 American lives by February. Today the number of fatalities in the U.S. stands at 269,763 people, according to CDC data.