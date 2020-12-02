Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help locating a local teenager who has been missing since last week.

Jiancarlo Giron, 16, was last seen in Riverhead on November 25 and has since been reported as a missing runaway from his Riverhead residence, police said in a press release this morning.

He is described by police as a Latino boy, 6’3″ tall and 245 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair. His birthday is October 3, 2004.

He was last seen wearing black, red and blue joggers, a grey jacket, white shirt, grey pants and a black hat, police said. He was also carrying a black backpack.

He has ties to both Riverhead and Trenton, New Jersey, police said.

No foul play is believed to be involved in this incident, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.