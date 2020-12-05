A storm system churning in the Atlantic south of Long Island will bring moderate to heavy rain throughout the day, along with strong gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said Long Island can expect one to two inches of rain from the system, while portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and central Connecticut will see the rain mix with and possibly change to snow.

Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected today, the weather service said.

Wave action from strong northerly winds could cause minor coastal flooding and minor beach erosion around the times of high tide across the northern areas of Long Island, the National Weather Service said in a coastal hazard message this morning.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight today.

A gale warning is in effect for the waters around Long Island through 6 a.m. Sunday.