The Riverhead micro-cluster focus zone now has the highest test positivity rate it has had since it was designated a focus zone on Nov. 23.

The current seven-day average positivity rate in the Riverhead focus zone is 5.03%. That’s higher than it was when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the designation and higher than it’s been since at least Nov. 8.

Nearly all of the 29 focus zones across the state are trending upward, with an overall focus-zone positivity rate of 6.17% yesterday.

The positivity rate is determined by dividing the number of positive test results by the total number of test results reported. However, the state does not publish testing data for focus zones, towns or hamlets. The state also does not share that data with county or town officials, despite being asked for it.

“We’ve been asking the state if they would break out those numbers,” Bellone said Tuesday.

A State Department of Health spokesperson last month declined RiverheadLOCAL’s requests to disclose the testing data for the Town of Riverhead and the Riverhead focus zone. This week, the spokesperson did not respond to an emailed request for a reason why the state does not disclose the data to local officials.

Without access to that data, it is impossible to determine whether a yellow “precautionary” zone, such as Riverhead, is in danger of being designated an orange or red zone pursuant to the state’s published micro-cluster metrics. Designation as an orange or red zone would bring additional restrictions on schools, businesses and social activities. For example, under the current metrics, schools are closed for in-person learning in both orange and red zones. Red zone restrictions resemble the statewide lockdown in the spring, with all non-essential businesses closed and all social gatherings prohibited.

The Riverhead focus zone takes in most of the Riverhead hamlet in the Town of Riverhead, the hamlet of Riverside in the Town of Southampton and parts of the hamlets of Northampton and Flanders in the Town of Southampton.

The state does publish the testing data — number of tests and number of positive results — for counties.

Suffolk County’s positivity rate yesterday — the data reported is always a day behind — was 6.2%. There were 1,064 new positive test results out of 17,268 tests reported yesterday.

The statewide positivity rate was 4.99%.

Yesterday, the governor said the state is shifting its attention from positivity rates to hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

“Infection rate is not that relevant any more,” Cuomo said. The state needs to focus on hospitalization rates and the capacity of hospitals to handle the surge in patients. The State Health Department may, as it did during the spring peak of the pandemic in New York, bar elective surgeries and mandate hospitals to increase their number of beds by 50%, Cuomo said.

Better treatments and refined protocols have reduced the amount of serious illness resulting from COVID-19, the governor said. A smaller percentage of patients admitted to hospitals end up on ventilators — 45% today versus 85% in the spring. Hospital stays are shorter than they were in March and April. Fatalities have dropped off dramatically, he said. In March and April, 23% of people hospitalized for the virus died. Now that number is down to 8%, Cuomo said. That decrease is “truly significant,” he said.

Yesterday, there were 621 new COVID hospital admissions in the state, with total hospitalizations at 4,318 people. There were 435 people in ICU with intubation. There were 69 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities since the outbreak began in New York to 27,089. Four hundred and thirty-five COVID patients were discharged from hospitals statewide yesterday.

In Suffolk County, there were 44 new hospital admissions for a total of 354 people hospitalized. There were 53 patients in ICU, with 29 of them on ventilators. Eight Suffolk residents died of COVID yesterday.

New cases in Suffolk more than doubled this week compared to last week, hospitalizations jumped by 58% and the number of deaths nearly doubled — from 10 last week to 19 this week.

The county executive said Wednesday the post-Thanksgiving surge has arrived and can be seen in the escalating positivity rates and the spike in new cases to a level higher than at any time since the peak this spring.