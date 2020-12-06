On Tuesday, Nov. 24 a surprise birthday “Tea Party Luncheon” fit for a queen was held for honored guest Patricia Kurpetski, who turned 78 years old. Peggy Sparrow, Dot Madonia and myself were a foursome enjoying tea sandwiches including cucumber, chicken salad, tuna and ham and baby lace swiss, fresh fruit salad and deviled eggs. Desserts included a lemon birthday cake (which happens to be a favorite of the birthday girl), cream puffs, chocolate mini eclairs and cupcakes. The decorations were in tea rose pattern, a silver tea set, lacey tablecloths and so much more. All enjoyed a wonderful afternoon reminiscing about the good ol’ times. Pat’s mom Bertha Kulesa is in Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and although she couldn’t be with us in person, she was with us in spirit and a picture of her at 97 years old on the table made Pat’s day. Lots of picture taken by Paul Sparrow to be shared with Bertha in an album for her to enjoy.

Congratulations to Johnathan and Monika Muller on the birth of their son Hudson William born on Oct. 26 at 11:58 pm, weighing in at 6 pounds 15 ounces. Everyone is doing well and excited about their new bundle of joy — even big brother Carter who celebrated his second birthday on Nov. 13. Grandmother Sheila Muller is thrilled with the baby’s arrival and she wanted to say Happy Birthday to her son Johnathan, who turned 35 on Nov. 3.

The Riverhead Free Library is once again decorating a “Mitten Tree” through Dec. 13. Let’s come together to help warm the hands of children in need. New mittens, gloves, scarves and hats will be hung on the mitten tree this year in the library lobby. All the items will be donated to local agencies to distribute to children who need them.

Try some virtual events being offered by Riverhead Free Library this. On Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. is “Writer Check In.” Share your writing projects and enjoy feedback from the Writer’s Cove Networking group. Live on zoom. Visit www.riverheadlibrary.org (RVA333) to register. Did you ever wonder how to bake and decorate gingerbread cookies? It’s a great time to bake these spiced and delicious treats with a baking coach live on Zoom Friday, Dec. 11. Email [email protected] to register. How about a virtual book discussion? . Join in for this month’s discussion of “One Day in December” by Josie Silver that depicts a joyous reminder that fate takes inexplicable turns along the route to happiness. The discussion takes place Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Call 631-727-3228 extension 101 or 102 to register. Take some time to enjoy Robert T. Bloom’s Photographic Art Tour on the library’s website, riverheadlibrary.org. “Photographic Art” is a hybrid art form which combines photography and computer facilitated painting showcasing Bloom’s appreciation of Long Island scenery. All this and so much more at your local Riverhead Free Library.

The Immaculate Conception Columbiettes #928 has been working hard through the COVID-19 pandemic supporting organizations the best they can. In the month of September, they donated school supplies to St. John Paul II Regional School here in Riverhead. In the month of October they worked on a baby shower for Birthright, donating a carload of handmade blankets, hats and baby outfits to the organization’s Hampton Bays location. In the month of November they purchased gift cards for Thanksgiving dinners for St John’s and St. Isidore’s food pantries. And, in conjunction with the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, they honored veterans with donations of hats, gloves and socks to those vets in need. This month they are adopting two families with gifts as well as gift cards for dinners. They work with Hope House Ministries and donate to the Seneca House homeless women’s shelter, trying to make a difference in many lives. It’s been a tough year but this group marched on and followed all the precautions.

The Women of the Moose has been in contact with Maureen’s Haven, an organization that assists the homeless population in our community. With the holidays approaching they are putting together care packages to be handed out to the homeless folks through Maureen’s Haven. Women of the Moose in the past has helped many with clothing, school supplies, food, hats, scarves, gloves and pajamas and so much more. They are following the COVID restrictions that any food items must be in individually sized packages. This is a great group of women who truly care and share so others may have a happy Christmas.

FRNCA iii holding its annual toy drive. You can bring and unwrapped gift to Blaze Church, 50 Bell Ave in Flanders on Thursdays Dec. 10 or 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They would be more than happy to arrange a pick-up if you cannot make it during those hours. All gifts collected will be going to the children at Phillips Avenue Elementary School. For more information, contact Angela Huneault at [email protected] or Vince Taldone at 631-369-2828.

The Southampton Youth Bureau at Flanders Youth Center, 655 Flanders Road, has just announced a Polar Express movie night on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. Wear your favorite pajamas, and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa with this holiday classic. Then come out on Tuesday, Dec. 29 for a New Year’s party and have fun making holiday arts and crafts, bingo, snacks and more. Program is free and open to grades K-8. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 631-702-2425 or email [email protected]

COVID-19 has forced so many groups to reschedule events and change their plans. The Mercy High School Class of 1970 twice had to reschedule its 50th reunion. It now is planned for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at The Vineyard Golf Club in Riverhead from 6 to 10 p.m. and let’s hope it is a go! It will be known as their 51st reunion. You have to give credit to the class reunion committee, as it certainly isn’t an easy task to begin with, made even more challenging by the pandemic. For more information the class can visit the website, www.mercy70.com.

Remember this is the time of the year to remember those residents in nursing homes by sending cards, notes or letters to those you know or to any resident. It is also time to remember the staff for their hard work and dedication and critical well-being too, by sending a thank you card. There are career opportunities in the health field and the need for special people to fill the challenging needs of all residents. If you are interested you can contact Dan Mazzone at 631-727-4400 extension 112 at the Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation right here in Riverhead and apply.

A Happy Hanukkah to all! The eight-day celebration of lights starts on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10. Temple Israel of Riverhead will mark the holiday with its annual community menorah lighting on the Peconic Riverfront on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Happy Birthday wishes to Marion Hulse on Dec. 3; Darlene Alec Folkes on Dec. 5; Marie Harris, Mark Anasky, Joanne Conforti and Carolyn Smith on Dec. 6; Marie Madigan, Darlene Taylor, Rob Gottschalk and Holly Chew on Dec. 7; Sarah Grathwhol and Wiiliam Van Helmond on Dec. 8; Carol Carey and Brenna Latour on Dec. 9; Linda Hobson-Heath, Jimmy Creighton, Kerin Collins, Christine Mapes and Ginger Duvall on Dec. 10; Barbara O’Kula, Skylar Wicklund, Brain Densieski and Mary Jane Raynor on Dec. 11; Lynn Berezny, Kerry Saladino and Kathryn Berezny on Dec. 14; Michael Frosina, Matthew Atkins, Alyssa Meyer and Scott Tocci on Dec. 15. Enjoy your special day!

Happy Birthday wishes on Dec. 8 to Rob McPherson from his grandmother Dottie Coakley who is a local author and wrote “Chattanooga Girl.” She wants to say a happy 22nd birthday to you.

Get well wishes to Robert Sproston, Linda Berezny, Karen Fleischman, Marlene Iberger, Dottie Coakley, Amy Davidson and Trudy Wold.

Tomorrow is the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Take time to reflect, say a prayer, hang your flag and be proud of the sacrifices made for us and our country. Freedom is not free!

Got news to share? Send it to Kathy by email to [email protected], write to her at 124 Kings Drive, Riverhead NY 11901 or call her at 631-727-6148. “Around Town” will appear on RiverheadLOCAL on the first and third Sunday of the month.