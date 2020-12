Veronica A. Davis of Westhampton, formerly of Riverhead, died on Dec. 2, 2020 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 88 years old.

She was born on June 26, 1932 in Riverhead to Edward and Daisy (Raynor) Carlson. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her loving friends.

Interment will be held on Monday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.