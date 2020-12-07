Community members are encouraged to attend a virtual public panel and discussion for the movie “Kiss the Ground” on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The movie will feature the topic of carbon capture solutions from farming, water farming and planting trees. To register for the event, click here.

The panelists to discuss these solutions with attendees include: Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski, Deborah Aller, a soil scientists of Cornell Cooperative Extension, Phil Barbato of Biophilia Farm and former president of the Northeast Organic Farmers Association. Vice President of the North Fork Environmental Council Mark Haubner and cofounder of the Drawdown East End, Mary Morgan will moderate the panel.

The even is hosted by the North Fork Environmental Council and Drawdown East End.