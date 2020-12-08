Support the Greater Jamesport Civic Association by ordering from On The Docks: Waterfront Bar & Grill in Aquebogue from Dec. 12 through Dec. 23.

The Greater Jamesport Civic Association and On The Docks: Waterfront Bar & Grill have partnered for the 12 Days of Takeout fundraiser. Several dinner options will be available for purchase and a portion of the sale will go to support the civic association. A raffle will also be held and tickets will be available for purchase at the restaurant.

The menu will include a steak, seafood, chicken or pasta dinner with soup or salad for $30 plus tax; and a hamburger platter with fries, pickles and choice of fixings for $18 plus tax. For the full menu, click here.