Support the East End Disability Associates and participate in one of their holiday basket raffles from now until Monday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.

Community members can purchase raffle tickets and enter to win one of five baskets designed for the wintertime. An additional basket fundraiser is available for those who are wine or golf enthusiasts.

Winners for both basket fundraisers will be drawn on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 4:05 p.m. Winners will be able to collect their baskets from the EEDA main office at 107 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead in person until Wednesday, Dec. 23.