Riverhead Fire Department members will spread holiday cheer around town Saturday with their annul holiday “Santa Run.”

Beginning at 3 p.m., Santa and his helpers will travel through each neighborhood in the Town of Riverhead to kick off the holiday season.

“I want to thank the Riverhead Fire Department for continuing the longstanding tradition of bringing holiday joy to the youngest residents of Riverhead, and I look forward to joining them on Saturday,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said. “2020 has undoubtedly been a challenging year for adults, but the confusion and upheaval caused by the pandemic has taken a toll on our children, too. It’s reassuring when a child sees Santa Claus coming down the block on a fire truck, as he does every year,” she said.

“For Santa and his helpers, it’s business as usual.”