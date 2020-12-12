Access to COVID-19 rapid testing for first responders is being ramped up in Suffolk County this month, under a new testing initiative announced yesterday by County Executive Steve Bellone.

The initiative will allow active local fire service, emergency medical service providers and local law enforcement to receive a rapid test on weekends throughout the month of December.

Eligible first responders may sign up for an appointment through a reservation-based mobile system on the county’s Rave Mobile Safety Platform.

Appointments are required and must be made through the reservation-based system, no walk-ins will be permitted. The County will administer 100 tests per day for the duration of the testing.

“While we await the arrival of a vaccine, we know that testing is one of our most valuable tools in combating this virus,” Bellone said. “As we work to increase access to testing across the board, this new testing program for first responders will allow us to continue to protect all those who are on the frontlines everyday working to keep our communities safe.”

The Suffolk County Departments of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, Department of Health Services and Division of Emergency Medical Services will conduct rapid testing at various locations throughout the county, including in the towns of Brookhaven, Riverhead, Babylon, Islip, Smithtown, and Huntington, on the following dates.

Testing site locations and times will be provided to first responders upon the confirmation of their appointments:

Saturday, Dec. 12

Sunday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 19

Sunday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 26

Sunday, Dec. 27

The county will soon launch an employee testing program, which will include county law enforcement, Bellone said. Those who suspect they have recently been exposed to COVID-10, or are experiencing symptoms of the disease, will receive priority.

Suffolk County first responders who have any questions or have not yet received the survey related to a reservation are encouraged to contact Joel Vetter at [email protected] with the subject line of “FDEMS Rapid COVID Testing” or 631-852-4856.