Constance Rita Kwasna of Riverhead died on Dec. 10, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 90 years old.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1930 to William and Ella (Kronk) Brooks. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1948.

She worked for New York Telephone Company, for Relay Communications Center and was her husband’s partner in a series of delicatessens. They included the Katrinka Deli in Riverhead, the Katrinka Deli in Jamesport, and Hal’s Deli in Riverhead.

After retirement, she traveled between her home in Beverly Hills, Florida and Riverhead, but eventually moved back year-round to Riverhead. Her hobbies included bowling, sewing, day trips, playing cards, and being with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Hallock, brothers William Jr. and Robert and sisters Janet and Patricia. She is survived by her sons Hallock Jr. (Eleanor) of Gilbert, Pennsylvania, Mark of Riverhead, Robert (Patricia) of Riverhead, Raymond (fiancé Lorraine) of Riverhead, and John (Kimberlie) of Moscow, Pennsylvania, twenty grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, brother Joseph (Candy) Brooks of Citrus Hills, Florida and a sister-in-law Dorothy McClellan of Newbury Park, California.

The family will receive visitors and hold funeral service on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hal and Connie Kwasna to the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, NY, would be appreciated.