New unwrapped toys for children aged infant to 12 will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at Hampton Jitney, 253 Edwards Avenue Calverton, hosted by LIRClothing, Tyre Lodge, Bright & Early Discoveries.

Participants will stay in their car and line up outside of the Hampton Jitney. Free hot chocolate and desserts will also be available.

Everyone in the car is required to wear a mask.