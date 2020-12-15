James O. Branch of Riverhead died on Dec. 13, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 75 years old.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1945 in Henderson, North Carolina to Robert and Lucy (Johnson) Branch. He graduated from Center Moriches High School and served in the U.S. Army.

He was a small business administrator. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge. His hobbies included tennis, drawing and soccer.

He was predeceased by his wife Gwendolyn and brothers Charles and Robert. He is survived by his children James Jr., Terry, Rhonda Smothers, Renee Smothers-Bell, Dwayne, Michael and Taylor, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Dec. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.