Suffolk County’s COVID test percent-positive rate jumped to 8.2% yesterday, according to data released by the State Department of Health today.

That’s a jump of more than 24% over Suffolk’s reported positive rate Monday.

There were 12,860 COVID-19 tests were administered Tuesday, the Suffolk County Department of Health said today. There were 1,056 new positives.

The status of Suffolk’s micro-cluster focus areas remains unknown, because the State Department of Health has not released information about individual micro-cluster focus areas, including the Riverhead micro-cluster, since Dec. 6. There have been 172 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Riverhead Town since Dec. 6. The Riverhead focus area includes part of the Riverhead hamlet as well as parts of the hamlets of Riverside, Northampton and Flanders in the Town of Southampton. There have been 249 new confirmed cases in Southampton Town since Dec. 6.

Five-hundred and six people were hospitalized in Suffolk yesterday. There were 70 new admissions.

Eighty-three patients were in the ICU, with 39 of those patients on ventilators.

There were seven new COVID deaths in Suffolk on Tuesday, bringing Suffolk’s total fatalities fo 2,139 residents.

The number of Suffolk’s hospital beds grew to 3,341, with 858 beds — 26% — available.

Statewide, there were 6,097 COVID hospitalizations, with 1,098 people in ICU and 611 ICU patients on ventilators. Statewide, there were 823 new admissions.

There were 95 COVID-19 deaths statewide yesterday, bringing the total death toll in New York State to 28,100.