Reilly Irene Butler, 25, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2020 following an arduous battle with brain cancer. Her loving parents, Mike and Mary, were at her side.

She is survived by her parents, her sisters Donna and Katie, her aunt and loving caregiver Irene, her grandmother Patricia Butler, as well as her cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. She was ushered into her eternal new life by her grandparents, John Butler and Helen and Ed Doherty.

Reilly brought light and liveliness to all she met. Her bright eyes, warm smile, and beautiful spirit encouraged everyone she encountered to experience a zeal for life. She remains an inspiration not only to those still fighting, but also to those who have known her battle. She embraced and appreciated all of the support she had while always concerning herself with the wellbeing of others. She placed herself in God’s capable hands and remained steadfast in her faith.

Cremation and funeral mass will be held in Stuart, Florida. A memorial and Christian burial will be in the spring in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, Reilly requested donations go to any of the following organizations which were near and dear to her heart: Kidscanceralliance.org, Ukmarkey.org/donate-now/ or Danceblue.org.

Paid Notice