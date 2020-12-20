Caroline Bugdin of Riverhead has celebrated her 60th year as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Riverhead Fire Department. She filled out her application to join the auxiliary on Feb. 10, 1960 and was voted in at the March 9, 1960 meeting and finally attended her first meeting April 13, 1960 and ever since has been a devoted member and an active in all the activities throughout the years. She will be receiving a proclamation from the Town of Riverhead depicting her devotion to the organization and all that she has done for the auxiliary. Congratulations Caroline!

An afternoon “Christmas Tea Party” luncheon was held at the home of Peggy Sparrow on Tuesday, Dec. 15 with Louise Leja, a 65-year member of Ladies Auxiliary of the Riverhead Fire Department, Patricia Kurpetski and myself to get together for the afternoon reminiscing about the good ole days of around town of Riverhead. Christmas was in the air with decorations galore, music playing, good food and lots of desserts. Louise Leja is a very old and dear friend of Pat’s mom Bertha Kulesa, who is recently is in Acadia Rehab and Nursing, and so the conversation centered on those good old days and stories that Pat hadn’t heard about her mother and her family. An interesting afternoon delight of conversation about old times, who’s who and how it was in Riverhead when Bertha and Louise were young. Bertha is 97 and her picture adorned the table so we could feel she was a part of the party and Louise is a beautiful 89 and the history is what life is all about and its good to listen and learn when our elders speak about the past.

Did you know that Foxwood Village in Calverton is a 55 and over community where everyone owns their home and is part of a very active community? Their HOA and recreation committee had an event just about every month until March when COVID-19 hit. The community being a vulnerable population were beginning to become restless, tired and lonely. So, in April they began doing what they like to do plan and keep busy starting with drive parades for their 90-year-old residents and memorable proclamations too. For Veterans Day they placed flags in front of every vet’s home since they couldn’t do the usual veterans breakfast. The holidays began with some residents dubbing themselves as “The Friendly Foxwood Fairies” and their goal was to bring a bit of holiday cheer to the most vulnerable and those feeling alone and so residents began making 20 Thanksgiving baskets and for Christmas 50 baskets. A cute idea was to place two posters in each basket where one poster goes on their window to show you were dusted by a “Foxwood Fairy” and the other poster goes into a gift basket that you pass to a neighbor you feel might need a pick me up. What an awesome idea, neighbors helping neighbors, through this pandemic putting a smile on someone who needs to be cheered up. The community residents wish everyone Happy Holidays!

Calling all seniors to come out and have some fun! The Riverhead High School PTSO is sponsoring a “Senior Scavenger Hunt” and prizes will be awarded to the participants selected with the completed list submitted. Entries must be submitted by Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. to [email protected] Masks must be worn, social distant from others at all times, no group photos and do not go on private property. Take your pictures of: your town’s official seal, a take-out menu from your favorite local restaurant, your elementary school or the Riverhead High School, the rooster on the East Wind Carousel, a boat, your firehouse, the whale at the aquarium, the Big Duck, the F-14 at Calverton and the Modern-Day Snack Bar sign. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded to the participants selected with the completed list submitted. Good luck to all! Most of all have fun too!

The Friends of the Riverhead Free Library continues to have used books for sale in the library at Yellow Barn South in the lower stacks of the library. A good time to pick up some books for the winter months that start tomorrow on Monday, Dec. 21 (also known as Winter Solstice 2020 — the start of winter and the return of more sunlight each day!) and runs through Saturday, March 20.

If your teenager is need of community service hours check out the Riverhead Free Library website, www.riverheadlibrary.org and click “teen services” under the services tab. What a great way to benefit them and your community by helping others in making a difference, as well as, acquiring life skills and knowledge too by volunteering.

The Woman’s Club of Riverhead is still accepting donations of pajamas and an age-related book for children and teens up to 17 years old. A collection box is at the Riverhead Free Library until Dec. 30. You can also mail a check to the Woman’s Club of Riverhead, P.O. Box 848, Riverhead, NY 11901 and they will do the shopping for you. Either way it’s a wonderful project — pajamas and a book.

On Saturday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. “The Significance of Kwanzaa” will be told by Ama Kari-Yawson who will introduce the principles, history and traditions of Kwanzaa. Register at www.riverheadlibrary.org (RVA584) or call 631-727-3228.

The Suffolk County Historical Society at 300 West Main Street celebrates its accomplishments with a new ADA accessibility entrance wing, a seven-year project finally been realized. Visitations, programs and research services continue with continued growth, and new partner membership incentives for organizations and libraries brought new audiences from across Long Island, exceeding highest numbers in nearly a decade. The museum holds the history, the heritage and the people who shaped our town and county for many years and many more years to come. The museum is opened to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, 2021 and will open on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. Check out Urban/Suburban by Neil Scholl’s Street Photography. For a limited time in the Gish Gallery is his exhibit contrasting Long Island photographer Neil Scholl’s street photography of New York City in the 1970’s with his images of North Fork today. Check it out and enjoy.

A great stocking stuffer is giving a membership to the Suffolk County Historical Society to an individual for $35 or a family for $40. It is a gift that keep giving all year long. You can mail a check payable to SCHS, 300 Main Street, Riverhead, NY 11901.This helps preserve history in the making. A donation receipt will be mailed to you.

The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau will be sponsoring a “Virtual Talent Show” on Friday, Jan. 22 on Facebook and Instagram @southamptonb. The time of the show will be announced. Performers in grades 5-12 are encouraged to submit a 3-4-minute video of a performance in singing, music composition, spoken word, dance, skits, comedy or magic to showcase your talent. Show will include a gift card raffle for performers and trivia prizes for audience members tuning in. Video entries and registration forms are due Friday, Jan. 15 and can be sent via email to [email protected] For more information, call 631-702-2425 or visit www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.

Barbara Swislosky and Kathy and Tommy Kruel were a threesome to brighten the holidays for everyone passing the intersection at Route 105 and Route 24, which is now decorated with Christmas lights thanks to their efforts. At the Route 24 circle, Angela Huneault and Kathy Kruel decorated with Christmas lights and Barbara Swislosky donated her star for the circle. It’s great when people come together and help each other so many hands make light work.

January is National Blood Donor Month and giving blood is the gift of life. There will be a Blood Drive sponsored by Flanders Fire Department and Flanders Riverside Northampton Community Association on Saturday, Jan. 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 19 Firehouse Lane in Flanders. This is appointments only so social distancing can be in effect. Make your appointment by visiting www.nybc.org or call 1-800-933-2566. Be sure to eat, drink and bring your donor ID card or ID with your name and photo. Wear your mask and you must be 14 days symptom free if recovered from Covid-19. All year long blood is needed and especially at this time of the year. Sign up today!

