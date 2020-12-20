Daniel H. White Jr. of Ellenton, Florida, formerly of Riverhead, died on Dec. 15, 2020. He was 66 years old.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1954 in Riverhead to Marian and Daniel White Sr.

He was a 1972 gruaduate of Mercy High School. He worked s a lineman for LILCO for over 15 years. He learned and worked as an electrician for his father and helped his parents run the Polish Town Bakery.

He was a 38-year member of the Riverhead Fire Department and became an honorary member of the Eagle Hose Co. #4 after moving to Florida.

He enjoyed being involved and attending local and nearby race tracks. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed boating and going out on the Great Peconic Bay. Before moving to Florida he lived in Polish Town and always helped with the Polish Town Fair.

He is survived by his wife Cindy (Quinn); by his children, Mallory (Ronald) Danowski and Meghan Burns, his grandson Landon and his siblings, Karen Fleischman of Fort Myers, Florida, Anthony White Sr. of Riverhead, and Pamela and Robert Zaweski of Riverhead.