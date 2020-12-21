The Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force will hold a virtual public listening session for residents of the five East End towns this evening beginning at 6 p.m.

The listening session will be held via Zoom. Click here to register to attend.

Anyone who would like to speak during the session must register by 3 p.m. today.

The task force is seeking public insights, concerns and suggestions regarding police reform and reinvention.

County Executive Steve Bellone announced the establishment of the task force on Sept. 10 in compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s June 12 Executive Order 203 mandating every municipality in the state with a law enforcement agency to devise, with public input and participation, a police reform plan.

The task force is working with the county executive’s office to obtain input from individuals and organizations across the county, contributing to the development of a plan that will first be presented to the Suffolk County Legislature and then to New York State by April 1, pursuant to the executive order.

Tonight’s listening session is the eighth and final session convened by the task force, which has held one for each of the Suffolk County Police Department’s seven precincts, beginning on Oct. 27.

The five East End towns are not part of the Suffolk County Police District and maintain their own police departments. The county police department works with the town police departments and provides specialized services on the East End, such as arson and homicide investigation services.

Riverhead Town established its Law Enforcement Advisory Panel in October. The group is currently conducting an online survey and asks all residents to participate.