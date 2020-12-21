Peter Joseph Cenotti Sr. of Peconic died on Dec. 5, 2020. He was 88 years old.

He was born Sept. 8, 1932 in West Haven, Connecticut. He attended Bridgeport High School. After graduating he joined the U.S. Air Force where he served in Korea during the Korean War. Pete was later stationed in Japan and then on Long Island.

After his 10-year service he was offered a job at Grumman Aerospace where he worked as a calibration engineer for 29 years. He was an art dealer in his spare time but turned it into a business and opened Discovery East Galleries in Riverhead.

His hobbies included saltwater fishing and spending family time at the beach in a bread truck that he converted into a camper.

He was predeceased by his brothers Angelo and Anthony, sister Myra Ambrose and grandson Francis Zwick Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Dolores, children Debra Cenotti-Mickel of Grass Valley, California, Sandra Dean (Robert) of Mesquite, Texas, Linda Gazzola (Paul) of Westhampton and Peter Jr. (Leticia) of Gonzales, Texas.

A rosary will be recited on Monday, Dec. 28 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church at 417 N. College Street, Gonzales, Texas 78629 with Father Jason Martini officiating. Interment will follow at the Saint James Catholic Cemetery located at Seydler Street and Saint Andrew Street in Gonzales, Texas.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold and Seydler Hill Funeral Home in Gonzales, Texas.

