Elaine R. Robinson of Riverhead died on Dec. 18, 2020 at her home. She was 83 years old.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1937 in Brooklyn to John and Carmilla Negri. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, taking pictures and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Donald, children James of Maryland, John (Veronica) of Florida and Jeannie of Riverhead, siblings Marie (Donald) Dettondt and Dominic (Ella Marie) Negri, grandchildren Michael, Lauren and Haley and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.