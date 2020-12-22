Riverhead Town Police arrested two men on drug charges yesterday afternoon at an East Main Street apartment complex. One of the men is also facing a weapons charge.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 12:15 p.m. yesterday recovered a large quantity of crack cocaine and a loaded handgun from two men in a vehicle at 821 East Main Street, according to a police press release.

Troyshawn Burgess, 20, of Riverhead, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and two counts of Criminal

Possession of a Controlled Substance, police said.

Tymell Kimble, 19, of Riverhead, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to the report.

Both were processed and held for arraignment, police said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.