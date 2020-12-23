James Lewis Jr. of Calverton died on Dec. 18, 2020 at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue. He was 64 years old.

He was born on June 21, 1956 in Longs Horry, South Carolina to James Lewis Sr. and Hattie Henderson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1977. He worked as a locksmith for Stony Brook University.

He is survived by his wife Denise (Johnson) and sons Jolan, Matthew, Curtis and Kris.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.