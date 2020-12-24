A Riverhead man who attempted to strike a Riverhead police officer with a large kitchen knife was subdued with a taser gun and arrested on weapons and menacing charges yesterday, according to Riverhead Town Police.

An officer responding to a call about a disturbance on Osborn Avenue yesterday morning found Michael Miles, 46, menacing several other men with a large kitchen knife, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release last night.

The officer ordered Miles to drop the knife, but Miles instead “began aggressively approaching the officer with the knife in hand,” according to the report. Miles then threw the knife directly at the officer, nearly striking the officer, police said.

The officer used a taser and was able to take Miles into custody without injury, according to the report.

Miles was charged with: Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, a Class C felony, Menacing a Police Officer, a Class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor and Menacing in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Miles was processed and held for arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.