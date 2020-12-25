Joseph W. Czulada Jr. of Calverton died on Dec. 21, 2020 in Brooklyn. He was 53 years old.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1967 in Riverhead to Rosemary (Taglioreni) and Joseph W. Czulada Sr. He had an associate’s degree and worked as a funeral director for several funeral firms in New York.

He was predeceased by his father and by his sister, Jill. He is survived by his mother, daughter Izabella and siblings John and Jamie.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Saint Isidore R.C. Church. A memorial mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Those who wish to pay respects but cannot attend the services may do so via the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.