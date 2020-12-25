A single-car overturn crash on Main Road near Church Lane at about 1 o’clock this morning seriously injured the driver, who was trapped inside the car for at least half and hour due to live power lines on top of the vehicle and in the roadway.

Riverhead Fire Department heavy rescue and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps had to wait for PSEG-LI to arrive to shut down power to the affected lines. The crash took down a utility pole and a transformer.

The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota sedan, was transported by RVAC to Peconic Bay Medical Center. No additional information was immediately available.

Main Road between Church Lane and Tuthills Lane is still closed this morning due to the downed pole and lines, pending arrival of a PSEG-LI repair crew.