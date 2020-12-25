A single-car overturn crash on Main Road near Church Lane at about 1 o’clock this morning seriously injured the driver, who was trapped inside the car for at least half and hour due to live power lines on top of the vehicle and in the roadway.
Riverhead Fire Department heavy rescue and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps had to wait for PSEG-LI to arrive to shut down power to the affected lines. The crash took down a utility pole and a transformer.
The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota sedan, was transported by RVAC to Peconic Bay Medical Center. No additional information was immediately available.
Main Road between Church Lane and Tuthills Lane is still closed this morning due to the downed pole and lines, pending arrival of a PSEG-LI repair crew.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.