Donate blood on Saturday, Jan. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Flanders Firehouse at 19 Firehouse Lane in Flanders.
To ensure social distancing, masks and appointments are required to donate blood. To make an appointment visit the blood drive website or call 1(800)933-2566.
For the appointment remember to drink and eat beforehand and bring your donor ID card or ID with name an photo. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 please stay at home.
