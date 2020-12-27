The impacts of Christmas holiday celebrations are not yet known, but a month’s worth of data on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Suffolk County and across New York State paint a clear picture of a significant rise in serious illness from infection with the coronavirus since Thanksgiving.

The daily number of Suffolk County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than quadrupled since the week before Thanksgiving.

Hospitalizations shot up from 140 patients at the beginning of Thanksgiving week to 622 patients on Dec. 25. The seven-day average of hospitalized patients more than tripled — from 181 patients in the week of Nov. 21-27 to 583 patients in the week of Dec. 19-25.

New hospital admissions more than doubled from 219 in Thanksgiving week (Nov. 21-27) to 480 in Christmas week (Dec. 19-25), according to data released by Suffolk County.

Locally, the number of COVID inpatients at Peconic Bay Medical Center jumped from fewer than 10 COVID inpatients in mid-November to nearly 50 in the days just before Christmas.

Weekly fatalities climbed from 15 during the week of Nov. 21-27 to 80 during the week of Dec. 19-25.

Though Gov. Andrew Cuomo asserted on Wednesday that New York did not have a post-Thanksgiving spike — which he attributed to New Yorkers being smart and traveling less than residents in other parts of the country — statewide data show COVID-19 hospitalizations and daily new inpatient admissions more than doubled and deaths more than tripled between Thanksgiving week and Christmas week.

Hospitalizations in New York jumped from a seven-day average of 2,939 in the week of Nov. 21-27 to a seven-day average of 6,686 patients in the week of Dec. 19-25.

New hospital admissions rose from 2,960 in the week of Nov. 21-27 to 5,986 in the week of Dec. 19-25.

The number of COVID hospitalizations in the state has been rising steadily since Halloween and on Friday was higher than it has been since May 12, when 6,946 people were hospitalized with the disease. Hospitalizations statewide peaked at 18,825 patients on April 12.

The proportion of patients in ICU beds relative to the number hospitalized has declined dramatically since the first surge this spring. On Dec. 25 there were 1,129 patients in ICU, less than half the 2,308 patients in ICU on May 12, the last time hospitalizations in the state was as high as it was on Friday.

Weekly COVID-19 fatalities climbed from 299 during the week of Nov. 21-27 to 908 during the week of Dec. 19-25.

The statewide positivity rate on Dec. 25 was 5.6% on a seven-day rolling average, with an average of 196,765 tests reported daily over that seven-day period. It was 7.2% in Suffolk with an average of 16,368 daily tests reported.

The New York State Department of Health does not provide testing or positivity rate data for individual towns or hamlets.

In Riverhead Town, the total number of confirmed COVID cases rose to 1,623 as of Dec. 25, up from 1,114 on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving — a 46% spike in the total number. That rate of growth is on par with Suffolk County as a whole, where cases rose from 58,446 on Nov. 25 to 85,281 on Dec. 25. Total confirmed cases statewide rose from 620,199 on Nov. 25 to 914,522 on Dec. 25, a 48% increase.

Since Dec. 6, the state has ceased reporting positivity rate data for individual micro-cluster zones designated by the state for special focus due to escalating COVID-19 infections. The state has not directly explained its change in reporting practices regarding the micro-clusters. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during the week of Dec. 6, announced a change in the state’s focus from positivity rates to hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

Cuomo announced the state’s micro-cluster strategy in mid-October and the state published tiered, multi-pronged metrics for micro-cluster zone designations on Oct. 21. On Nov. 23, the state identified a Riverhead micro-cluster, which, geographically, took in part of the Riverhead hamlet in the town of Riverhead and parts of the hamlets of Flanders, Riverside and Northampton in the Town of Southampton.

At the time of the designation as a micro-cluster yellow zone, the Riverhead zone had a testing positivity rate of 4.6% on a seven-day rolling average for 10 days, according to the state health department. By Dec. 5, that had swelled to 5.03%. Dec. 5 was the last date for which positivity rate information on individual micro-clusters was released by the state. The state never provided information about the number of tests being reported for individual micro-clusters.

The governor continues to report the positivity rate for all micro-clusters combined — there are 27 cluster zones in total, scattered throughout the state. As of Dec. 25, Cuomo said yesterday, the positivity rate in the micro-cluster zones was 7.1%. On Dec. 5, the last day individual rates were reported, the overall positivity rate for all micro-cluster zones was 6.22%.