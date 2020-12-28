The owner of the single-story Barth’s Drug Store building on East Main Street is proposing to build a second-story addition for a two-bedroom apartment.

The 2,290-square-foot second-story addition will be set back from the south-facing Main Street facade of the existing 2,700-square-foot building. It would be accessed by a new stairwell on the north side of the building.

The height of the proposed building will be approximately 33 feet on the south side, facing Main Street and 29 feet on the north, facing the parking lot, due to the change in existing grade of the site, project architect Martin Sendlewski said.

The 20,962-square-foot parcel is within the DC-1 zoning district and the Riverhead Parking District and is not required to provide on-site parking. A new trash enclosure and gas meter room are proposed under the new stairway at the rear of the building.

The apartment will have a large partially covered terrace on the south side, accessed by sliding glass doors in the kitchen and master bedroom.

The second story will have a brick and stone front facade to match the first floor and the adjacent Suffolk County Community College Culinary Arts building, according to drawings submitted by Sendlewski.

The east facade, facing the adjoining vacant lot on which the Artida Cultural Center is proposed, will have a stucco finish, according to the plans.

Since the property is located in the downtown historic district, the proposed addition is a Type I action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. The proposal requires site plan approval by the Riverhead Town Board.

The town planning department recommended to the town board that it seek lead agency under SEQRA and issue a negative declaration under the act, because “the proposed improvements will not have any significant negative environmental impacts, nor will it impair the reasonable and orderly development of the surrounding area,” the planning department staff report said.

Barth’s Drug Store was established on Main Street in 1917 by Fred Barth. His grandson, Barry Barth, operated the pharmacy for 44 years before retiring and selling the business in 2016 to Bobby Gunjupali of Manorville.

The property is owned by Venky Vishnu LLC, which took title to the site in 2018.

