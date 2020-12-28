A surge in new COVID-19 cases yesterday pushed the positivity rate above 8% in New York State and above 9% in Suffolk County, taking some officials by surprise.

“This is what the numbers say today, which we’re not quite sure what it means, but we’re studying it,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a press briefing this morning.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the 9.1% positive rate yesterday — 1,037 positive results out of 11,377 tests — has Suffolk “trending towards uncharted territory during this second wave. The county’s positivity rate jumped more than 30% in one day, the biggest one-day hike in months.

The holiday spike has arrived, Bellone said.

The Riverhead micro-cluster focus zone had an 8.7% positivity rate as of Dec. 26, the most recent data available from the state, which has resumed publishing positivity rates for individual micro-cluster zones. The Hampton Bays micro-cluster zone also had am 8.7% positivity rate. The Riverhead zone includes most of the Riverhead hamlet in the Town of Riverhead, as well as parts of the hamlets of Flanders, Riverside and Northampton in the Town of Southampton.

Bellone urged residents to avoid New Year’s Eve parties, even small gatherings, which he said are “the largest spreader of COVID-19.”

He urged residents to “remain vigilant to protect our communities, keep our businesses open, and ensure our hospitals are not overwhelmed.”

Everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing, Bellone said. “We owe it to the healthcare heroes, first responders, and essential workers who have been carrying us through this crisis for the last 10 months,” he said.

Total hospitalizations in Suffolk increased by 30 patients yesterday to 677, with 77 new admissions. One hundred and four people were in ICU beds yesterday. There were 11 fatalities.

Statewide there were 7,559 hospitalizations yesterday, with 1,222 patients in ICU. The state reported 114 COVID-19 deaths.