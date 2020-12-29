Elizabeth A. Creighton (Abbott) of Jamesport died on Dec. 26, 2020. She was 80 years old.

She is survived by her husband Francis Creighton.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

