A tractor-trailer overturned on the Long Island Expressway Exit 72 off-ramp this afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck was carrying what appeared to be asphalt and concrete debris. Its destination was not immediately disclosed.

The Exit 72 exit ramp for NY 25 West will be closed to traffic while the accident is cleared.

Riverhead Fire Department responded to clean up fluid spill at the scene of the crash.